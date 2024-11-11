Super Slam: U.S. Has Rare Turkey Hunting Achievement That Only A Handful Of People Have Ever Completed

It's almost Turkey Day once again, but rather than buy your turkey in the store, consider going out and hunting one down yourself. That's what some hunters do, and it's not as crazy as you think. Wild turkey has a distinctive taste compared to their farm-raised brethren. And the only way you're getting that is with a shotgun and some patience.

Of course, check what your local hunting guidelines are. But several hunters target the wild fowl ahead of Thanksgiving. They say it's more environmentally friendly as well. There's also something about hunting your own food that makes it more special.

Kristie Swenstad of Minnesota opened up about hunting for turkey since she was 12-years-old. "I was excited because I was doing what my dad did," she told The New York Times. "I was going to help fill the freezer."

Now 36-years-old, it's something that she's kept up year after year. Wild turkeys can be found in 49 of 50 states (nothing in Alaska, sorry). That means there's availability across the mainland U.S. The Wild Turkey Federation even has a challenge for hunting the bird in all 49 states. It's called the US Super Slam, and only 17 people have ever completed it.

Turkey Challenge

To do so, you have to register with the Wild Turkey Federation. The following hunters have completed it:

Billy Barnett - Science Hill, KY (1 in 2022)

Jeff Budz - Indian Lake Estates, FL (1 in 2015)

Tanner Burns - Buckhannon, WV (1 in 2021)

Tim Byrd - Hernando, MS (1 in 2019)

Scott Culpepper - Ellerslie, GA (1 in 2017)

Chip Davis - Grenada, MS (1 in 2022)

David J. Ellis - Crestview, FL (1 in 2016)

Anthony Hudak - Noxen, PA (1 in 2016)

Clayton Johnston - Brookhaven, MS (1 in 2019)

Edward Kalinowski - Nanticoke, PA (1 in 2024)

Rob Keck - Edgefield, SC (1 in 1997)

Kenny Mount - Anniston, AL (1 in 2019)

Clyde Neely - Kingwood, TX (1 in 2012)

Chad Parker - Benton, AR (1 in 2017)

Daniel Rorrer - Pulaski, VA (1 in 2011)

James Wilhelm - Eagle Rock, VA (2, 2012 and 2022)

Tim Yates - Decatur TN (1 in 2021)

Add your name to the list or just go turkey hunting for your Thanksgiving meal. "I like the fact that I know where my food is coming from, and I worked hard to get it on my table rather than just going to the store, where you don't know where it came from or what's in it," Swenstad said. "These turkeys are the closest thing you can get to pure."

She also said, "I like sitting in the tranquility of the forest. I just like being out here in God's country,' Swenstad said. 'It brings you this inner peace you can't find anywhere else."