Triple Trophy Hunter: 7-Year-Old Kills Buck, Bear, And Turkey In Less Than Two Weeks Of Each Other

One 7-year-old girl in Pennsylvania is putting much older seasoned hunters to shame. She bagged a buck, bear, and turkey all in one season. It earned her a triple trophy of hunting. It's quite the impressive feat!

Josephine "Jojo" Roberts kicked off hunting season this year by bagging a 185-pound black bear alongside her father Danny. The two were out hunting on October 25 during a special firearms season. She shot the animal with a .243 rifle.

"We walked in and got on our spot," she said. "We heard a bunch of shots at bears."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

One of those bears ended up running in her direction. "It stopped at about 70 yards and she shot it," her father said. "She was a little excited."

At first, the 7-year-old thought the bear might jump back up.

"I think I was shaking more than she was," the proud father said. "You don't understand what you just did. I said you're 7 years old," he remembers telling her in the woods. When she hunts with a gun or crossbow, her dad places the gun in a tripod that helps hold it in place for her to aim.

7-Year-Old Hunter

From there, they had to drag the 185 pound bear out of the woods. Fast forward just a week later to November 2, and the 7-year-old bagged a 4-point buck with her crossbow.

"It ran around in two circles and started tipping side to side and then it fell," she said. Then on Monday, the 7-year-old managed to shoot and kill a wild turkey.

"We waited a long time, the three turkeys came out and Dad says they were like 22 to 24 yards maybe and I shot at the first one that came out," she said.

Her accomplishments didn't go unnoticed. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, praised her for her accomplishments.

"I know plenty of bear hunters who are still awaiting their first opportunity at a Pennsylvania black bear so that, in and of itself, is an accomplishment. A triple trophy is rarer still. And to put that kind of hunting season together, at such a young age, truly is remarkable," he said through an email. "Many consider a triple trophy season the accomplishment of a lifetime, and this young hunter has already checked it off the list, while smiling from ear to ear, no doubt."