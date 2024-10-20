Hunter, Who Killed 770-Pound Bear, Says People Have Sent Him Death Threats

A bow hunter recently took down an impressive 770 pound black bear setting the state record in New Jersey in the process. However, his big game hunt has earned him a lot of backlash in the process.

After pictures of the hunter with the black bear went viral, people started tracking him down on social media and sending him death threats. They even found his phone number just to wish him hate.

Brian Melvin, 39, spoke with the New York Post about the backlash over the black bear.

"I have received various messages and calls telling me how bad of a person I am and that they hope the next bear kills me," he said. "They hope another hunter mistakes me as a bear and shoots me. And people telling me they are going to string me up and gut me like the bear."

According to Melvin, he legally had a license to kill the animal. However, that still hasn't stopped people on social media from calling him a variety of names including "coward and a loser," "a waste of human space" and a "worthless piece of s-t."

Big Black Bear

"Imagine the mental depravity of obsessing for years over killing a wondrous majestic black bear," one said. Melvin had stalked the black bear over two hunting seasons. Several people expressed heartbreak over the death of the bear.

"Couldn't we just let the big, majestic, successful bear live out its life in peace?" one asked.

Not everyone is a critic though. Some praised the hunter for his accomplishments.

"That was a huge bear! Great job man. It's important to keep a balance in nature," one said.

"That is a Massive Bear and a once in a lifetime thing to achieve," wrote another. "The Black Bear population has gotten crazy and that's going to taste good and look great as a rug or wall piece."

Meanwhile, Melvin is sharing his side of the story.

"I am a staunch advocate for the freedom of speech and everyone has the right to voice their opinion. Although wishing harm on a person because one doesn't agree with a legal action that was taken seems a bit contradictory of their views," he said.

"I would urge people to do a little research and educate themselves before passing judgment. We can all learn from each other."