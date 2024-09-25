Retired Yogi Bear Animator Reveals He Shares His Home With A Black Bear

And you thought you had bad roommates! One California man has been living with a black bear for several weeks after the animal took shelter in his home's crawlspace.

Bob Nesler and his wife Susan have had to adjust to their new roommate/neighbor. The animal made their San Gabriel Valley home his home as well. The California couple affectionately call the black bear Junior. Every night it leaves to look for food. But the animal returns in the morning to its place under the crawl space. The bear has made itself at home over the past two weeks.

"Apparently he leaves to go out on the town in the evening, and then he comes back about 5:30 in the morning," Bob told ABC 7. "That's his den right now. We gotta get him out of there because, you know, I think we'd be held responsible if anybody got hurt, but he hasn't bothered us in any way."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Black Bear Makes Itself At Home

However, the couple said they aren't scared of the black bear. In fact, the biggest complaint they have is that Junior leaves behind giant piles of scat in their yard.

"They're not dangerous creatures at all, unless you're a trash can," he said. Meanwhile, his wife Susan said Junior is just the latest animal to come in their yard.

"We get bears, coyotes. I had a rabbit shoot through the yard, followed by a bobcat," she said. Meanwhile, Bob feels bad for the black bear.

"He's just an old bear," Bob explained."He needed a place to make into a den."

The couple managed to catch glimpses of their new roommate through a motion-activated camera. The bear is an older animal. Ironically enough, Bob used to work as an animator for Yogi Bear. He said he's began sketching his new roommate.

"We would wait for the bear to leave the crawlspace," said Kevin Howells, California Department of Fish and Wildlife human-wildlife conflict biologist, per NBC News. "And then, I would work with the homeowner to maybe get that space boarded up with something more robust."