Wild Turkey Angrily Damages Luxury Car In Fowl Video

Isn't this fowl?! A wild turkey angrily damaged a luxury car in a truly wild video. Now, I have a few personal theories on what exactly happened between this bird and the Audi convertible.

Maybe, the turkey is more of a pickup truck kind of bird and wanted to let the world know it in the most extreme way. Maybe, that Audi was giving the turkey the stank eye from across the road. As they say, don't start something, and there won't be something. Of course, this all sounds like a bad joke right? Why did the turkey cross the road? To make an Audi convertible owner cry.

Well, that's exactly what happened. The bird left several dozen scratches on the black sports car. The Audi was parked, minding its own business when the bird attacked. A person captured the entire thing on TikTok. Of course, it went viral. In the video, the turkey pecked and clawed the side of the vehicle. In total, the attack lasted for 15 minutes.

Of course, what most likely happened was the animal saw its reflection in the car. That made it territorial. The Audi owner Alicia Mastroianni thought someone had crashed into her car. She was about to leave to get to work at the Boston Children's Hospital Hospital. That's when she saw the note from the person who filmed the incident on her windshield.

@aliciamastroianni7 Moves to Boston? Gets Car Attacked by a Turkey? was not on my list of things to be prepared for in the city?

Wild Turkey Attacks Car

"I just watched and recorded a massive turkey attack your car for over 15 mins! It looks pretty scratched up. I tried to scare it away but it ignored me," the note reads.

The car owner told Boston 25, "I think my jaw was just on the floor."

"The running joke in my family right now is I lived in like a rural farm town in Maryland like my entire life and we have all sorts of animals like deer, foxes, the occasional turkey or peacock," Mastroianni told the station. "I was preparing to move into this big city and making a list of all the things I should be prepared for. I can tell you honestly that a turkey attacking my car was not on the list."

Fortunately, she filed it with her insurance.