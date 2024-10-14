Watch Out For Nightmarish Red Plant That Is Just As Deadly As It Looks

Some plants boast beautiful flowers that entice people to stop and smell them. While other plants boast nightmarish sights and effects. This creepy plant is making its appearance right in time for Halloween, and its dangerous properties make it as terrifying as it looks. When out and about this spooky season beware of this deadly red plant.

Deadly Red Plant Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

A creepy red plant was spotted in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. The plant looks like something out of nightmares. It is thick, red stalks and sprouts growths of white and black berries that look like eyeballs. As if its horrifying looks weren't spooky enough, this red plant is deadly as well.

The plant is poisonous to people and if it is consumed it can cause vomiting, cramps, and delirium. The park shared a photo of the plant on their Facebook Page. They share that the plant is called White Baneberry, which is often referred to as Doll's Eyes for its creepy eye-like appearance.

While the park warned people not to touch the deadly red plant, many people shared how they wouldn't dream of it in the comments.

People React To Spooky Plant

Newsobserver shared some of the internet's hilarious reactions to this deadly red plant. One person commented, "As if the eyeballs weren't enough, they all have reddish 'optic nerves' attaching them together. Nightmarish." Another added, " There was never any chance of my eating this. Never."

Although the average person agrees that plant is too nightmarish to approach, the park wanted to take no chances of anyone being confused. Especially seeing as birds have no problem eating the berries from this haunting plant. North Carolina State University shared that while the the entire plant is poisonous, the berries and roots have the highest poison content. Similarly, this plant rated high severity on the poison characteristics chart.

They also warn against planting this deadly red plant in areas where there are children or pets because eating the plant can cause severe pain and can prove to be fatal. While the average person would look at the plant and choose to stay clear of it, accidents do happen.