Why Trees With Pretty Flowers Are Actually A Nightmare For Home Owners

When picking ornamental trees for you yard, make sure you base your choice off more than just appearance. How does that saying go? Never judge a book by its cover. Well, never judge a tree by its flowers. This tree with pretty flowers is proving to be a nightmare for homeowners and is actually devaluing their homes!

Why This Pretty Tree Is A Nightmare For HomeOwners

The culprit of the nightmares is the Bradford pear tree. Are you shocked? It can come as a surprise to hear that this tree is undesirable, given the fact that it boasts beautiful white flowers when in bloom. The look of the tree is not the issue. On the contrary, the fact that the tree is pretty is what draws many people to purchase it.

However, they did not consider the smell. That's right, the Bradford pear tree releases an odor that smells like vomit. The Sun shares that this tree's odor is so pungent that "some counties offer homeowners a bounty if they remove their Bradford pear trees."

If the homeowners comply they are also given a tree that is native to the area to replace the tree they gave up. Also, their smell isn't the only issue with this pretty tree. They produce bitter and inedible fruit. Furthermore, Bradford pears are considered invasive and harm any nearby plants.

Why Do People Buy This Tree?

You may be wondering, "Why would someone buy this stinky tree if it is such a nightmare to homeowners?" The majority of people purchase the tree because it is a pretty tree. It truly is stunning to look at in the early spring when they bloom. Also, despite their bloom being described as a "vomit" smell, their blooms do not last long so some people choose to deal with the odor for the curb appeal.

However, what they don't know is that having a Bradford pear tree can actually devalue your home. The Sun shares that this tree is actually banned in three states because of the havoc that it has caused. "Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina all prohibit the selling or planting of Bradford pear trees."

Although it is a pretty tree, the odor and destruction it can cause to nearby plant life make it a nightmare for homeowners.