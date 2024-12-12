Waited Too Late: Michigan Man Tries To Move His Pontoon Boat On Frozen Lake

Some things just hurt to watch...and this is one of them. The time to winterize your boat and prepare for the colder season has long since passed. Apparently, this one Michigan man did not get the memo. He has yet to remove his boat from the water and store it under a covered space. Instead, he waited too late and is now trying to move his pontoon boat from a frozen lake. Watch the painful experience.

Michigan Man Waits Too Late To Move Pontoon Boat Off Of Frozen Lake

While I can judge his procrastination, I do have to admire his determination. Despite the sounds of ice shredding against the bottom of his boat, he continues to push through. The note over the video reads, "POV you live in Michigan and wait until December 1st to take the boat out of the water." While I understand that we have had a decently warm winter so far, I feel that there should have been a little more preparation here. I mean, there was snow on the boat...that should have been a sign. Like any good wife would do, this Michigan man's wife is laughing at him and recording the whole ordeal.

He floors the engine as he desperately tries to move the boat away from the dock. I cannot image what the bottom of his boat is going to look like. However, the video shows that he does eventually succeed in removing himself from the dock. Only to have to sail his pontoon boat over a frozen lake...yikes.

I Know You Were All Waiting For It...Part Two

After successfully pulling away from the dock, this Michigan man continues down the waterway. If you have the sound on while you listen, you can understand why it is painful to watch. Just listening to the ice churn under the boat as he cuts through it gives me the shivers. However, he seems to make it through. Even if he does leave a trail of ice destruction in his path. The internet found the whole ordeal quite comical. Many teased the man who waited too long to remove his pontoon boat from the frozen lake. Some of their comments read:

"Nothing like procrastination at its finest ??."

"How does this happen? Was is surprising that lake froze over like it does every year."

"This is ?extra Michigan???"

"Been there done that it's a very eerie sound in the boat"