Viral Video Shows Snow Storm Hit New Orleans

A massive snowstorm is underway in New Orleans, and it may be a record-setter when it is all said and done.

A video has caught plenty of traction after it was shared by Clay Travis on X.com, which shows the snow falling on the Louisiana city. The video itself shows palm trees blowing, and snow falling. Such is an interesting sight to see. Often, palm trees enjoy sunny days, as well as some windy rainfalls. But rarely, are palm trees covered in snow. Travis mentioned that New Orleans may receive six inches of snow during the storm. He continued on that children in the area are certainly pumped, as snow is not usual in the area. Importantly, Travis added that those in the area should "stay safe," while enjoying the winter weather.

When snow falls in parts of the world that rarely experience such weather, the consequences can be extreme. Traditionally warm cities, such as New Orleans, do not have the infrastructure in place to necessarily to handle the snowfall. Snow and ice, which are generally easily dealt with in places like Chicago, can give a city like New Orleans serious trouble. Snow plows and salt trucks, which cover midwestern roads during winter storms, are simply not in a warm city's arsenal.

Biggest snowfall in New Orleans history is underway. They may get six inches or more. Stay safe and enjoy. Kids have to be ecstatic: pic.twitter.com/xtDWxuXLCn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 21, 2025

Insane Video Shows Unbelievable Snow Storm Hitting New Orleans

The winter storm in Louisiana is not the first to make the news this year. Earlier this month, a snowstorm hit Tennessee and made national news. That storm was called Cora, and left over 52% of flights set to depart from Nashville's BNA airport cancelled.

Moreover, the Philadelphia Eagles played in quite a snowstorm on Sunday afternoon, in front of much of the country. The Eagles, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL Divisional Round Playoff Game, were running atop inches of snow by the game's 4th quarter.

Granted, Philadelphians are more used to winter snow than are Louisianans. As the snow continues to fall in New Orleans, more and more content will certainly be captured. But for the time being, the scene of palm trees blowing in wintery, snowy winds, is plenty enough to capture the internet's attention.