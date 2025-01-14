Chicago Shoppers Shocked To Find Wild Coyote Hiding In Aldi: See Wild Video

Over the years, Walmart has garnered a bit of a bad rap for being a bit of a lawless land where anything goes. But at least it doesn't have a wild coyote. No, that distinction belongs to Aldi. And honestly, the popular grocery chain is giving Walmart a run for its money in the wild department.

A viral clip posted on social media showed something you would never expect to find on the grocery shelves — a wild coyote. Two animal control officers had to face the animal head-on after it made itself at home in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. The incident happened in Chicago, specifically the Humboldt Park neighborhood Aldi.

Look I wouldn't want to deal with a coyote either. So I can't blame the officers for using broomsticks to keep their distance from the animal. However, one of the brave cops grabbed the beast by the tail. He pulled the animal from its hiding place and onto the grocery store floor. From there, the coyote put up a good escape attempt. But it ended up in custody.

Wild Coyote In Store

It's shopping trip had taken a tragic end.

"The animal is currently at our facility awaiting transfer to our wildlife rehabilitation partner, Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation," Chicago Animal Control and Care told NBC Chicago. "The coyote appears uninjured, but Flint Creek will conduct an assessment to confirm its health before releasing it back into the wild if deemed appropriate."

Meanwhile, a shocked shopper described seeing the animal in the parking lot before it snuck inside the store. Fortunately, wildlife management will return it to the wild.

"It picked an odd location. They do this sometimes. They make a mistake. They're trying to avoid us. They're trying to hide from us," Stan Gehrt with the Cook County Coyote Project explained to the station. "Probably trying to find a new area to hide, ended up inside the store, and this has happened in the past."

Meanwhile, the video drew plenty of responses from people.

"That might be the wildest thing i've seen - literally - and figuratively - at a grocery store !!! wow!!"

"ACME was out of roadrunner bait, so he was stocking up"

"Leave it alone! You don't know what it's going through!!"

"Steve Irwin is rolling over in his grave. Coyote looks scared, I hope they don't euthanize it."