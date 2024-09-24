Viral Video Of Man Kicking A Sacred Deer In Japan Sparks Public Outrage

A viral video has been making the rounds since July showing a man aggressively kicking a sacred deer in Japan. It's sparked public outrage and reports to the police.

The video (seen below) shows a man kicking a deer in the city of Nara. Following public outcry, local authorities are encouraging locals to respect the animal. In the city of Nara, there are around 1,300 deer in Nara Park. Locals consider them sacred and divine messengers. They're beloved by many who see them.

Following the video, police revealed that people sent them more than 100 complaints. Many asked the police to protect the deer. Others questioned why they didn't arrest the police. Following the backlash, they began to conduct emergency patrols in the area. They also started distributing flyers and pamphlets. Officers used loudspeakers to announce to visitors in English and Chinese that the animals are sacred and protected. Harming them could lead to legal consequences.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Killing Of A Sacred Deer

"If a deer is killed or injured with a weapon, it could be considered a violation of the Protection of Cultural Properties Act," a senior police official noted. "Since the deer can't speak as to what's happened to them, we can only take action if there is clear evidence of serious harm, such as broken bones or bleeding."

Authorities are trying to prevent any further incidents between people and the animals. They also started using electronic billboards to ask visitors to not to touch the animals. These billboards feature the warnings in several different languages.

One tourist disagreed, saying, "I petted the deer because I didn't think there was any harm in it. Everyone around me was doing the same." Meanwhile, an official praised the recent awareness situation.

"The deer are wild animals, and we need to raise awareness about not approaching or touching them carelessly." I think it's easy to just practice this rule of thought when visiting a foreign country: don't be a a—hole. Otherwise, you may end up facing legal consequences. You also give all your fellow tourists a bad reputation. And no one wants that.