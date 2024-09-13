You Can Now Use A Drone To Go Deer And Turkey Hunting In Missouri

Due to recent regulation changes regarding the use of a drone, hunters have a new tool at their disposal during deer and turkey seasons in Missouri.

According to KSDK, the Missouri Department of Conservation has legalized the use of drones in recovery efforts of wounded deer, turkey, elk, and black bear during respective seasons. Importantly, the state still prohibits the use of drones during the "pursuit, taking, driving, or other harassing" of wildlife during a hunt. Regardless, the permittance of drone use during recovery is quite a step for the state to make.

As was expected, some red tape still exists with the use of a drone during a hunt. Operators of the tool must first obtain permission from the landowner where the critter was shot. Drone operators are also prohibited from carrying a weapon while flying the drone. Notably though, drone operators do not need to have a hunting permit to help in recovery efforts.

It will be interesting to see if a new, small, but lucrative market may develop in Missouri. Those with infrared drones may keep themselves plenty busy this fall, helping stressed hunters search for otherwise lost animals.

With Missouri's archery deer season set to kick off on September 15th, drone operators may need to ready themselves for calls from friends. Moreover, fall turkey season opens statewide from October 1st through the 31st.

Regardless of the use of drones, recovery of wounded animals will certainly continue to be a tricky thing. As all deer hunters know, the will to live that exists within a deer is something to behold. Every fall, bowhunters and gun hunters alike make what they presume to be good shots on deer from coast to coast. But eventually, blood trails start to thin out, and once excited outdoorsmen become nervous and quiet.

There is a particularly bad feeling that accompanies wounding an animal while in the field. Every hunter has been there, but it never gets easier to deal with. Hopefully, Missouri's new regulations regarding drone use make for more recoveries and fewer lost critters.