Betsy The Singing Deer Is Your Daily Dose Of Cuteness: See Video

If you are looking for your daily dose of feel-good endorphins, look no further! Betsy, the singing deer, is sure to brighten your day. This adorable deer is going viral on TikTok for an adorable lip singing of Creed's "One Last Breath." Take a look at this adorable lip-singing deer who is sure to melt your heart.

Lip Singing Deer Brightens Internet's Day

The Deer Guy posted this video with the caption, "I finally got one to let me do it!" In the video, fans can see Betsy gets a little help with her lip singing from this gentleman's thumb. Fans love this adorable lip-singing deer and are leaving their love all over the video.

This video has gained over 68 million views and over 13 million likes. Hilarious comments flooded in. One user wrote, "Did the deer actually sing this?" To which the deer guy responded, "Yes she's been practicing really hard for this;)"

Another joked, "That deer sounds just like the lead singer of Creed ?."

Others chose to focus on Betsy's cuteness. They left comments like, "this is literally the cutest," "ITS SO BABY," and "its soo littleeee?." It is clear to everyone that Betsy, the singing deer, is a star.

Not Betsy's First Rodeo

This little deer was born to be a star, and this one Creed song was not her only performance. On The Deer Guy's channel, he shares various other videos of this adorable singing deer. There is also a video of her giving a performance of Hinder's "Lips Of An Angel."

In that video, fans can see Betsy being held by another person while the deer guy gently uses his thumb to guide Betsy along her lip-singing journey. In that TikTok little Betsy's eyes look like she is fighting off the urge for a nap. Being a superstar can be exhausting!

The countless cute videos had fans inquiring how and where they could acquire their own baby deer. In one video, the adorable deer could even be found wearing a cowboy hat as she sang "Take Me Home, Country Road." If you needed a reason to smile today, little Miss Betsy is it.