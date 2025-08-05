Video Proves That Bears Are Becoming So Common In Colorado It Is Comical Yet Somewhat Alarming

As more and more of their habitat is destroyed, wildlife sightings are becoming increasingly common. However, it is no longer just deer and rabbits that are appearing in people's backyards. Now, in certain states, bears are making repeat appearances. In states like Colorado, bears are becoming so common that it is almost comical. Yet it is essential to remember that while they may be a more regular sight, they are still wild animals, even when they seem to be doing human actions.

Bears Are Becoming So Common In Colorado It Is Comical

When images of a bear climbing out of a manhole began to surface on the internet, something became apparent. Bears and other wildlife are becoming so common in Colorado that it is downright comical. Cowboy State Daily reports that a large male black bear became stranded in a storm drain under Colorado Springs. Eventually, he was coaxed out through a manhole by wildlife officials.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a call from a resident who was alarmed at the sight, as is to be expected. While officials are uncertain how, when, or where the bear entered the storm drain, they ventured a guess that he went in to escape the heat. However, due to its size, officials believe that the bear was unable to turn around in the tunnels. Therefore, the animal just continued forward until it ventured back the way it had come.

While bears are becoming common in Colorado, most people do not expect to see one crawling out of a manhole. That is an oddly human thing to see a large black bear doing. Yet, here we are.

The Comical Moment Caught On Video

In a video clip shared on YouTube, you can see the black bear emerging from the manhole. As he climbs out, he begins turning his head and upper body around, surveying the scene. Almost as if he were ensuring the coast was clear before he hauled the rest of his body out of the sewer. Then, he spreads his front paws wide and hauls the remainder of his body up out of the manhole.

The people watching the event gave the wild animal the space that it deserved. The bear glanced back at the people, noticing its rescuers had then appeared to go on its merry way. I am sure this was an entertaining dinner table conversation for all those who witnessed it.