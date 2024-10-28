Vets Explain How To Pick The Best Dog Food For Your Pet

Food is fuel, and when it comes to a dog, owners want to make their meals healthy and tasty.

At Business Insider, a panel of veterinarians was polled. Next, a list of the top dog foods was compiled, using what was learned through the study. Notably, the list was broken into a variety of categories, such a "best wet food" and "best budget dry food." Such a diverse list is notable, as dogs themselves are quite diverse in nature. Moreover, each pet owner has a litany of variables to consider when choosing the best food for their dog. No one dog food is a blanket "best option" for all dogs. Rather, many competitive options exist, which can empower owners to find the perfect fit for their pets.

The list itself started by naming the "best dry food." The coveted title was awarded to Wellness Complete Health Adult Lamb and Barley Recipe . The food is "convenient, practical and affordable." Dr. Megan Shepherd, who is a veterinary nutritionist and adjunct professor at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, points out that dry foods are often more affordable that wet foods. Such a price difference is the result of the water which is necessary in higher moisture wet foods.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The list continued on to name "Hill's Science Diet Adult Beef and Barley Entree" as the best-wet food option for dogs. Dr. Jamie Richardson, head of veterinary medicine at Small Door Veterinary, says some dogs prefer the taste and texture of wet food.

Dog Owners Have Lots To Consider When Searching For Their Pet's Food

The list itself dives into plenty more categories, such as "best fresh dog food," and "best budget dry food."Plenty of good information can be found throughout the entire piece, but a strong synopsis can be wrapped up in just a few quick statements.

Dogs, like humans, certainly have dietary preferences. An owner's ability to find the perfect food fit for their dog is a great gift to give the pet. And while lots of variables play into the decision, experts have provided plenty of helpful information to assist in such a decision.