Very Large Insect Lands On Famous Singer Mid-Performance And It's Hilarious

Not everything goes according to plan as one very famous singer found out mid-performance when a very large insect landed on her. I'm talking of course, about Jennifer Lopez.

Mid-performance, a large cricket landed on her while she was performing at the latest show of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Fortunately, Lopez appears to have nerves of steel. She didn't freak out in the slightest at the insect crawling up her while she was singing. It eventually found its way to her neck.

I probably would have been screaming and flailing around. But Lopez kept things professional as the insect found its way on her neck. Grabbing the cricket, she quickly flung it to the side of the stage. No word on if it did a stage surf afterwards. Lopez momentarily addressed the whole thing with her fans, poking fun at the insect encounter.

"It was tickling me," Lopez said. She then continued performing. Video footage quickly made its way around the internet. One fan joked, "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman ... on stage ... in real time. ???." It poked fun at an upcoming movie Lopez is starring in.

Insect Lands On Famous Singer

"Always a professional," one fan wrote.

Another wrote, "Really fun moment but so professional at the same time! ??."

Another added, "Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there ????."

It turns out that an insect is the least of her worries. She experienced a wardrobe malfunction mid-performance while playing in Warsaw, Poland, on July 25. Her skirt snapped off and fell away, revealing her in her undergarments.

"I'm out here in my underwear," Lopez joked. "That's gonna be everywhere."

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume," she later said. "And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

Lopez handled that with the same steely reserve. So she wasn't going to freak out over an insect.