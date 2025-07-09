Country Singer Mourns Loss Of Family Members Who Died In Devastating Texas Floods

Country singer Pat Green is mourning the loss of his family members amid the deadly floods in Texas. The country singer revealed he lost several loved ones in the flood.

Posting on Instagram on Monday, July 7, the country singer revealed that his step-brother, sister-in-law, and two of their kids died in the floodwaters. Green's step-brother was John Burgess. Burgess had been staying at an RV park with his wife and two sons. Sadly, the entire RV park was wiped off the map with the family drowning.

The two boys are missing but likely dead. The country singer mourned their loss.

"Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family — like so many others — suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss," Green wrote. "We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy."

"Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family," Green continued. "Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion."

Country Singer Mourns Loss

Meanwhile, the country singer's wife Kori Green also mourned the loss of the family as well.

"Pat's little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood," she wrote. "We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers?."

Following the deadly floods and its victims, which include the country singer's family, Texas officials spoke out about the devastation.

"The State of Texas is working around the clock to support emergency management personnel and local officials as they continue recovery and rescue operations across the state," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on July 7.

"There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding in the Central Texas, Hill Country, Big Country, and Concho Valley regions. Texans are urged to remain weather aware, heed the guidance of local officials, and regularly monitor weather forecasts. Texas will remain engaged until every missing person is found and every Texan recovers from this disaster."