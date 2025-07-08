Father Got Swept Away In Deadly Texas Flood While Trying To Hold Onto His Babies

More stories are surfacing around the deceased involved in the deadly Texas flood. One father who died was trying to save his babies amid rising flood waters.

The RV park owner is speaking out about one victim involved in the flood. He was attempting to hold tight to his children as the waters rose. Sadly, John Burgess died in the resulting flood. He had been staying at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County when the uadalupe River rose around 26 feet in less than an hour.

According to Lorena Guillen, owner of the Blue Oak RV Park, Burgess held onto a tree while clutching his son. Speaking with The New York Post, she described the scene of devastation.

"My husband was in the water trying to ask them, 'Please throw me your baby!' The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away," Guillen said, according to the outlet.

Father Dies In Deadly Flood

Guillen said the family had been staying at the RV park for the 4th of July when the flood happened. They were there to pick up their daughter from camp. Sadly, both John and his wife Julia have died. Their young sons remain missing.

"The neighbors around here, we've all been praying and everything, and it's just a sad, sad situation. I just can't hardly believe it," neighbor Winnie Taylor told WLUC.

The RV owner said that no one expected the tragedy of the flood.

"The kids were so excited to be here," Guillen said. "We heard people screaming throughout the night. The cabins from the RV park next door came floating, and they were getting smashed against the trees."

She can still hear people screaming for help even now. The flood completely washed away all of the RV park and its vehicles.

"'Help me! Help me!' — that was the main thing. You heard a lot of screaming, it was just too much," Guillen said. "The screaming was unbearable."

Guillen also told MSNBC, "It's surreal, to be honest with you. It's so hard for people to understand the devastation that we have suffered."