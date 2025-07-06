More Than 50 People, Including 15 Children, Dead After Deadly Floods Strike Texas

It's a scene out of a horror movie. More than 50 people are dead including 15 children, after a series of deadly flash floods in Texas. Storms caused the Guadalupe River to overflow striking central Texas.

The floods killed more than 50 people. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement that recovery efforts are ongoing. So far, they've recovered the bodies of 43 people.

"We continue to have hundreds of first responders on the ground, air and water in the process of search and rescue," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "As of 5:30 p.m. [local time], we have recovered 43 deceased in Kerr County, including 28 adults and 15 children. Twelve adults are pending identification, and 5 children are also pending identification."

Texas received assistance following the deadly floods after the Guadalupe River reached its second-highest height ever.

Devastating Floods In Texas

"We appreciate the assistance we are receiving from all levels of government, from local agencies to state and federal emergency responders," the office added in its statement. "The work continues, and will continue, until everyone is found."

People have described the storms and floods as a "1-in-100-year event"

"This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood," Clint Morris, a Kerr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, told KSAT. A group of college aged friends went missing after staying at a cabin near the river. They are Ella Cahill, Aidan Heartfield, Joyce Badon and Reese Manchaca. Joyce's father, Ty Badon, said the family is hopeful.

"It's been four o'clock yesterday morning that we were told that they were on the phone with Aidan's dad, who they own the house where they were," he said. "Aidan said, 'Hey I've got to go, I've got to help Ella and Reese ... they just got washed away,' and then a few seconds later the phone just went dead, and that's all we know."

"We pray that all four of them are still alive," he continued. "All four are missing. They're still missing."

Meanwhile, floods hit an all girls summer cap at Camp Mystiic. Multiple girls are missing with 23 unaacounted for.

"The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms," Gov. Abbott said prior to the storms hitting. "I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas."