How A Stranger Saved A Family From Deadly Texas Flood: "So Grateful He Screamed"

One Texas family is lucky to be alive after surviving a deadly flood last weekend that killed more than 100. Fortunately, a stranger inadvertedly saved their lives.

"In the early hours of the morning, the unthinkable happened. Without warning, floodwaters rushed into the Eliashar family's home in Jonestown, rising to over six feet in minutes," wrote Kim Polner, the organizer of a GoFundMe for the family. Fortunately, Matthew Crowder, who worked nearby, noticed the water rising at the family's home.

He told USA Today that he called 911. "That's when everything went south, real quick," Crowder said.

Crowder's shouts alerted the Eliashar family to the flood.

Family Saved From Flood

"At 4 a.m., my son Benny comes running and tells me, 'Somebody is screaming outside and the dogs are barking,' " Crissy Eliashar told NBC affiliate KXAN. "And sure enough, we run to the front door, open it and there's a person screaming for us to get out of the house. Our front yard was a rushing river."

Crissy was home alone with her three children and a young family friend. Realizing the dangers of the flood, the family moved quickly. "Make sure everyone's awake, get your head count, and let's make a plan," Crowder said, according to KXAN.

Unfortunately, the backyard had already turned into a lake. They had no choice but to brave the waters and try to make a break for freedom.

"My daughter actually fell and lost her shoe and nearly lost her life," Crissy said to the newspaper. "My son grabbed her arm and picked her up, and we were able to just keep walking just a few more paces."

Crowder was terrified the girl might get swept away in the flood.

"That kid getting swept away, like genuinely, I thought that that was it," Crowder told USA Today. "That was the worst feeling I think I've ever experienced in my life."

Eventually, the family made it to Crowder. They hopped into his vehicle, and he drove them all to safety from the flood.

"It's kind of like the worst nightmare you've ever had, and just kind of realizing that in the moment is, is something that, if you haven't gone through it, it's really kind of hard to comprehend," Crowder told KXAN.

The stranger saved the family from the flood.

"I'm so grateful that he screamed and was able to wake us up and be that guide to safety for us," she told USA Today of Crowder. "He really saved us."