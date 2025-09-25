Vegas Hotel Forced Family To Sleep In Car In Sweltering Heat After Refusing Check-In

A Vegas hotel is garnering controversy after forcing a family to sleep in their car in the sweltering heat. The Marriott hotel in Sin City refused to allow the family to check in.

A father, mother, and 3-year-old were visiting Las Vegas on vacation. But the Element & AC Hotel Symphony Park refused to let them check in. It's all because the dad had misplaced his credit card.

"The only reason: I had misplaced my physical plastic credit card," he told One Mile at a Time. Instead, they ended up trying to sleep in their car in the Vegas sun. "My young child and wife slept in our vehicle on a hot Las Vegas night while I repeatedly sought help through every official channel."

Vegas Trip Ruined

They had no recourse. The general manager refused to budge on the policy despite the fact the hotel has a digital check-in service. The manager said, "I do apologize for not being able to check you in without a physical credit card being present at the time of check-in ... At our property we do require a matching ID and Creditcard be run through our chip & pin machine ... I do sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you."

The higher-ups at the company says that the hotel can demand a physical credit card and doesn't have to honor a Digital or Mobile check-in. It acknowledged the "inconsistency between the advertised amenities and the operational practices."

The dad is more than angry at being unable to enjoy his Vegas trip.

"When a company continues to promote a specific feature as an inducement to purchase, knowing it will not be delivered, the question ceases to be one of internal policy and becomes one of deceptive trade practice," he said. "A straightforward edit of the property's amenity list — removing 'Digital Check-In' or clearly stating that a physical card is always required — would resolve the inconsistency and protect both guests and Marriott from the risk of regulatory scrutiny."

So it sounds like their trip did not go according to plan.