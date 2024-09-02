Man Sues Las Vegas Hotel After Claiming Scorpion Stung Him On His Privates

Las Vegas is often referred to as "Sin City" due to its reputation for nightlife, gambling, and entertainment. However, this man got much more than that on his latest trip to the City of Lights. A man is suing a Las Vegas hotel after claiming that a scorpion stung him on his privates. While people joke that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, the effects of this ordeal will haunt this man far after.

Man Sues After Scorpion Stung Him On His Privates

Michael Farchi and his wife stayed at The Venetian in Las Vegas just after Christmas last year. The trip was going splendidly until the couple received an unexpected visitor in their hotel room. Michael claims that the scorpion "crawled into his bed and jammed its stinger into his privates." He told the NY Post that the sensation was similar to "someone stabbing him with sharp glass or a knife."

Since he was hurt, he decided to hurt the hotel back by stinging them with a lawsuit. Besides the pain and trauma of the incident itself, Michael is suing for another factor. He and his wife claim that their sex life has not been the same since the scorpion stung him on his privates.

He is suing the Las Vegas hotel for "PTSD, emotional trauma." As well as "a claim for loss of consortium for Mr. Fachi's wife."

Las Vegas Hotel, The Venetian, Faces The Consequences

While some may argue it is not the hotel's fault, Michael and his attorney disagree. Michael's attorney begins by reminding everyone that the hotel "owed a duty of care to Plaintiffs to provide a clean, safe, and sanitary room." That claim includes that the room "was free of vermin, bed bugs, or similar things, including scorpions."

Although it may not be the most common critter you expect to find in your room, Farchi argues that the hotel was aware of the scorpion issue before he was stung. He and his attorney say there was some ongoing construction at the Las Vegas hotel when the incident happened. Also, the luxury resort was aware of an "infestation of poisonous, deadly scorpions."

If this was the case, there should have been preventive measures in place to help protect guests like Mr. Farchi before the scorpion stung him on his privates.

Seeking Compensation For A Traumatic Experience

Farchi claims that after he felt the sting, he went to the bathroom to examine himself. There, he found a scorpion hanging from his underwear. He wants compensation and, according to the NY Post, is seeking a jury trial for "damages, pain, suffering, mental distress, and loss of enjoyment of life."

To add insult to injury, Farchi claims that when he told hotel staff what happened to him, they mocked him and brushed off the incident. He told the Post, "They were just holding their groin area and laughing about it. It was really embarrassing."

The Venetian did compensate Mr. Farchi for the one day he did not spend at the hotel. His early departure was due to the incident. However, he feels that he is entitled to more compensation after this scorpion stung him on his private parts.