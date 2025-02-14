Valentine's Day Revenge: People Are Naming Bugs, Rats, And Cats After Their Exes But It's For A Good Cause

While everyone celebrates Valentine's Day in their own way, this unique way is something I never imagined. Typically, those who are coupled up spend needless amounts of money on chocolates and roses. Those who are single either celebrate with friends or enjoy their solitude on the couch, while mocking all of those in love. However, animal shelters and zoos across the country offered another option this year. If you are feeling particularly scorned by Cupid you can have a little bit of Valentine's Day revenge. That's right, people are naming bugs, rats, and feral cats after their exes this year. Don't worry, it is all for a good cause.

People Are Naming Bugs, Rats, And Cats, After Their Exes, But It's For A Good Cause

When people have a bad breakup they may call their previous lover some unkind names. I know some of my girlfriends have called their past men worms or cockroaches, well now you can do that and it goes towards a good cause. Don't know what I am talking about? The NY Post shares that animal shelters and zoos across the country are holding various fundraisers for people to name bugs, rats, and cats after their exes. That is right before their are neutered or fed to another creature.

"Options include naming a feral cat after your old flame before it's neutered — or giving rodents or cockroaches your love bug's name before feeding them to bigger animals. " Wild right? However, many people have signed up for the opportunity. I guess it is a sort of closure or healing journey for them. The NY Post shares the story of Teri Scott who saw various ads on social media for the experience. While naming bugs, rats, and cats after her exes seemed delightful, it also sparked a bit of fear.

She didn't want to jinx herself by naming her previous husband after a bug that was impossible to get rid of, like a cockroach. What if that created an omen that she could never get rid of him despite the divorce? I get it girl, I am the superstitious type.

Interesting But Therapeutic?

Instead, she chose to participate in the "Love Hurts" fundraiser at the "Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage, Alaska." There, she spent a whopping $100 to name a "frozen dead rat after her ex." If that wasn't enough, to add insult to injury -or rather injury to insult - that frozen, dead rat will now be fed to "a resident raptor at the facility." Don't worry, video evidence of the event will be sent to Scott so she knows it was money well spent.

Scott claimed she laughed out loud when she saw the posting and she thought this was a lovely gift to herself. I guess it is a harmless way for those who missed Cupid's arrow to get some closure. After all, no one knows these people are naming bugs, rats, and cats after their exes besides them. How many Tom, Dick, and Harry's are out there you know?

Furthermore, Laura Atwood — the center's executive director — says "We do this in good fun." All of the money raised in this Valentine's Day revenge plan "helps the facility pay salaries and care for the birds." The NY Post shares that "Just over $18,000 had been raised by the time the campaign closed on Wednesday." That is a lot of people naming bugs, rats, and cats after their exes...like wow. More than 130 rats alone were purchased for the event. In fact, the center actually ran out of supplies...go figure.

Don't Worry You Have Options

Don't worry...if you don't want to drop $100 on a dead rat there is a cheaper option. You can pay $10 to name a mealworm after your ex. Then enjoy the video of it being fed to a crow or a magpie. Finally, if you are happily coupled up but still love animals there is an option for you too. Instead participating in the Valentine's Day revenge, you can get a digital card with an adorable video of a red panda eating a grape.