Unfortunate Incident Leads This New Jersey Beach To Enforce A New Curfew

Seaside Heights is known for many things. Besides its impressive boardwalk, it is also often associated with the popular TV show, The Jersey Shore. However, now this New Jersey beach is making headlines for an entirely new reason. Following an unfortunate incident last week, officials have decided to enforce a new curfew.

On August 11, the Seaside Heights Fire Department received a stressful call. They were informed that multiple swimmers had gone out into the ocean off of Webster Avenue Beach in Seaside Heights and were now in distress. The swimmers had gotten caught up in a rip current. All six of them were caught by the current about 100 yards offshore and were struggling for their lives. People Magazine shared that the victims were saved in three waves. In the first wave of rescues, three of the six victims were rescued. Then another two during the second wave. Finally, the last victim was saved by himself.

Although he was pulled from the water, immediately given CPR, and transported to a local hospital, the final victim was later pronounced dead. Rip currents can occur at any time of day, so why did this incident prompt a new curfew? This particular incident occurred after beach hours, when no lifeguards were on duty. Had there been lifeguards, the victims may not have been stranded as long. Typical lifeguard hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Following this incident, Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz wants the ocean to be clear of people after the lifeguards leave each day.

That is why he has enforced a new curfew on this New Jersey beach.

How It Will Be Enforced

If you think you will be able to sneak into the water after 5 p.m., think again. Mayor Vaz was unapologetic in his explanation. When speaking with News 12, he claimed, "I don't care who gets mad at me, I'm closing the beach." He then took it a step further and challenged, "If it's endangerment, I hate to say this, sue me." To ensure that this new curfew is being followed, Vaz explained that there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the beach as well. He explained that police will be on the beach for the remainder of the season, "chasing people out of the water at five o'clock."

If someone chooses to ignore the curfew, they will receive a summons. Additionally, the mayor claims, "if they get really arrogant — I hope not — they'll be arrested." It appears that this mayor is done losing lives on this beach.