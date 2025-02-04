Unfazed Cat Fights Off Three Coyotes In Wild But Inspirational Viral Video: "Cats Nowadays Are Fearless"

A video of a cat giving three coyotes all they can ask for in a driveway fight has gone viral.

According to Whiskey Riff, the now-viral footage was captured via a security camera in El Paso, Texas. Amazingly, the lone black cat in the video fended off the three ferocious coyotes that attacked it.

Coyotes are no strangers to urban areas, like the one in the video. The canines are widespread across the United States. As predators and scavengers, the critters will do just about whatever it takes to survive in any area. As is such, they are a thriving population, from coast to coast. In Texas alone, there are an estimated 850,000 coyotes roaming the lands. With such a healthy population of coyotes in the state, Texas allows for coyote hunting throughout the entire year. That is correct, 365 days a year of open season on the critters. Still, the coyote population remains strong enough that domesticated pets, such as the cat in this video, are at risk of untimely attacks from a coyote, or in this case - three.

In the video, the cat trusts the fundamentals in an effort to survive. The feline keeps each of the three coyotes in front at all times, lunging at the coyotes when necessary, to keep any of the attacking critters from getting behind it.

Online commenters were very impressed with the cat's effort in the video. One commenter said, "If 'I've got nine lives' was a video." Another commenter said that "cats nowadays are fearless." Regardless of the tongue-in-cheek nature of many of the comments, the prevailing sentiment was one of respect for the battle-tested cat. An impressive will to survive was on display, and that is worth a tip of the cap.

Animal videos seem to really have the social media algorithms figured out. Be it a video of a sika deer trampling a tourist in Japan, or tourists themselves bathing a dog in a hot spring, the algorithm loves a good animal-centric short-form video. Moreover, publications like Whiskey Riff always like to blast animal videos around to a responsive public.