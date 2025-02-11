underrated Asian destination was named the most welcoming place in the world

When I think about places I want to travel to there are a few criteria that I have in mind. First, the place has to have stunning landscapes. After all, I want to see things I cannot see at home. Second, it is all about the food for me. Let's be real...vacation is about indulging am I right? Finally, the place has to feel welcoming. From being safe to walk around, to friendly locals, I like visiting destinations where I feel welcomed. If you are like me, and the feeling of being welcomed is important to you, than I have the perfect destination for you. This underrated Asian destination has been named the most welcoming place in the world.

What Underrated Asian Destination Is The Most Welcoming In The World?

There are many welcoming places in the world, but according to Travel + Leisure, Sigiriya, Sri Lanka took the number one spot. How did this destination earn its title? Through the opinions of many people of course! Each year, Booking.com has an annual Traveler Review Awards that highlights and shows appreciation for all of the great stays in the world.

According to their website, the results are "Based on a pool of over 360 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com." Also, they share the date range for the data collection. "Review scores for the Traveller Review Awards 2025 are based on the average of all guest reviews published on our website and app between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2024."

So, what made Sigiriya, Sri Lanka come out on top. For starters, Travel + Leisure describes it as a "quaint village" in the "heart of Sir Lanka's 'Cultural Triangle'." Let's face facts, small villages will typically be more welcoming than any big city. Not to mention less hectic as well. Additionally, the village is teeming with incredible history.

More On What To Do In Sigiriya

When visiting you can explore the Sigiriya Rock Fortress. It is an easy-to-spot landmark that reaches 1,200 feet about the village. It is an ancient fortress that requires quite a bit of climbing to reach — 1,300 stairs to be exact. Additionally, there is a museum and a craft village that are both popular destinations for tourists as well. Not to mention that this underrated Asian destination is home to "The Gathering." Which is "the world's largest congregation of Asian elephants." Now that is something I would want to see.

Between the months of July and October this is the most welcoming place not only by the people who live there, but by elephants as well. However, do not mistake the quaint village for a lack of luxury. There are plenty of more upscale options to choose from, such as the Jetwing Vil Uyana. With kind people, impressive landmarks, luxurious stays, and lots of elephants I dare say this place may be perfect.