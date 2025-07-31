U.S. Department Of Energy Gives Update On Radioactive Wasp Nest

A wasp nest was found at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. While that may not sound like exhilarating news, this was no ordinary wasp's nest. No, this nest was radioactive. Sounds like something out of a horror movie, right? Now, the U.S. Department of Energy has given an update on the radioactive wasp nest.

Update On Radioactive Wasp Nest

People Magazine shared that the "radioactive wasp nest was discovered in South Carolina at the site of a facility that used to produce materials for nuclear bombs." Naturally, nearby citizens were concerned. I, for one, fear being stung by a regular wasp, but a radioactive one brings on an entirely new level of fear.

Luckily, on July 27, the U.S. Department of Energy released a report on the matter. While the report did confirm that there was a wasp nest with "legacy contamination" near a tank at the Savannah River Site, it did also confirm that it was in a "controlled area." Additionally, they shared that these wasps pose no threat to the public; a relief considering they had "radiation levels 10 times higher than federal regulations allow."

Later, the report confirmed that the nest was sprayed to kill the wasps. Then, the wasps were "bagged as radiological waste." The ground and surrounding areas near the nest did not have any contamination, according to the report. The U.S. Department of Energy assures the public that any threat from the radioactive wasp nest has now been terminated.

Not Everyone Is Onboard

Despite the promise of resolution, not everyone believes the U.S. Department of Energy's claims. One such individual is the executive writer of watchdog group Savannah River Site Watch, Tom Clements. When speaking with the Associated Press, he argued that the danger could still be present. Additionally, he shared his frustration over the lack of information regarding the radioactive wasp nest. He stated, "I'm as mad as a hornet that the SRS didn't explain where the radioactive waste came from."

Understandable frustration, I would say. After all, if there is or was some sort of leak, the public would want to know about it for safety concerns.