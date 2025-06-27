Georgia Toddler Clinging To Life After Being Stung More Than 150 Times By Wasps

A Georgia toddler is in serious condition after being stung more than 150 times by wasps. He's now clinging to life with his organs shutting down from the insect venom.

The 2-year-old accidentally bumped into the nest while playing in a toy car. Beckham Reed had been playing with his cousins in Georgia when the wasps attacked and stung him multiple times. To make his situation worse, the toddler was born with one kidney.

On GoFundMe, the family described the situation with the wasps.

They wrote, "Asking for prayers and donations for Beckham Reed. He is 2 years old. And was involved in a horrific accident. He was on his electric toy side by side riding around his property with his cousins. He hit a yellow jackets nest and was swarmed head to toe. His parents took him to the ER where he had over 150 stings. Unfortunately, the ER gave him morphine and Benadryl and sent him home."

Wasps Attack Toddler

However, the toddler grew worse quickly. So his parents ended up going back to the hospital for the wasps.

They wrote, "They said his breathing was ok so they didn't need to keep him. Less than 24 hours later, his parents were rushing him to another ER due to him turning yellow. Shoutout to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick who recognized he was in multi-organ failure (heart, liver and kidney-he was born with only one working kidney) and transferred him immediately to ICU at Memorial Savannah. Memorial Savannah also acted quickly, they started him on dialysis, ventilator support and life-saving IV medications to allow his body to rest and filter out the toxins."

The venom from the wasps had caused his body to begin to shut down. Right now, all the family can do is pray for recovery.

They wrote, "Due to his age and size and the amount of stings he had, his little body was unable to handle the amount of toxins in his body. His body is responding to the support and we continue to pray that his labs and organs improve. We pray for his mother Mariah who is pregnant with their second child and due in August. We pray for his father Peyton, who grabbed his baby. And rushed him to safety while getting stung also. We ask God for healing and patience as the physicians say this will be a slow process."