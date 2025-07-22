Two Tourists Fall To Their Deaths From The Same Hotel Just Weeks Apart

One time is an accident. Two times appears to be a pattern. Two tourists have fallen to their deaths while staying at the same hotel in Spain. The incidents happened just weeks apart.

More recently 19-year-old ice hockey player, Gary Kelly, fell to his death from the third floor of the Ibiza Rocks hotel in San Antonio. According to BBC, his death appears to be accidental at the hotel.

This comes weeks after 26-year-old Evan Thompson also plunged to his death at the same hotel.

In a statement shared on Facebook, a spokesperson for Ibiza Rocks said, "We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred. Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations."

"The safety and well-being of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority," the statement continued. "Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time."

Hockey Player Dies At Hotel

"All customers will be informed directly via email," they added.

Meanwhile, several people mourned the loss of the pro hockey player after his death at the hotel.

"The Dundee Stars are truly devastated to learn that Gary Kelly has tragically passed away," the ice hockey club wrote on Facebook. "We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary's family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time."

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news," their statement continued. "Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.'

"His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond," they added. "He will be sadly missed. We respect and support the family's request for privacy at this extremely difficult time."

His girlfriend also shared a tribute after his hotel death.

"...It hasn't really hit me yet. Gary taught and showed me valuable lessons that I'll carry with me forever. I think it's important to remember the good times and to celebrate the love he brought into our lives," she wrote. "Everything feels heavy, and words can't express the love I have for Gary. I wish you could see how much you are loved.

"Even though our experiences together have paused, the memories we made will stay with me forever. I miss you so much already," she added. "Thank you for the kind messages about Gary; they mean a lot. I love you forever and always, Gary Kelly. ???"