35-Year-Old American Tourist Plunges To Death After Falling From Thailand Hotel Balcony

A 35-year-old American tourist has tragically died after plunging from his Thailand hotel balcony. He had been on vacation in the country when he died.

35-year-old American tourist Justin Todd Henry was in Thailand with his girlfriend. That's when he took a fatal plunge from the 10th floor of the hotel after falling from the balcony. He had been staying at the Chiang Mai's Astra Condo hotel on July 18.

The American tourist had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the accident.

"On July 18, at around 10:00 pm, the duty officer at Mueang Chiang Mai station received a report from the Nakornping Radio Center that a foreign national had fallen from a height," Police Colonel Pratchya Thitsala, superintendent of the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, said via People.

The police added, "For this case, we can rule out the involvement of a third party. We checked the security cameras, and they showed that he was with his girlfriend. Only the two of them entered the room together."

American Tourist Dies

His girlfriend was in a state of shock. She was taken to the hospital.

"His girlfriend is around 26 years old and is a Ukrainian national. She was in a state of extreme shock, with weakness in her limbs," Thitsala said, according to the outlet. "She was taken to Suan Dok Hospital. We will wait for her condition to improve before conducting an interview."

The American tourist appears to have died from a fatal accident.

"We are not sure yet whether there was any argument between them," police continued. "We will have to wait for the girlfriend to recover before interrogating her about this."

The American tourist's brother Ryan Liam Henry mourned his loss on social media.

"I love you so much, bro. I'm still in disbelief that you're gone — it doesn't feel real. Our trip to Portugal will forever be one of the most unforgettable moments of my life," his caption read. "I replay those memories all the time, and I'll never stop cherishing them. I wish I could give you one more hug, hear your laugh again, and tell you just how much you mean to me."

He continued, "You'll always be with me, in everything I do. I promise to honor your memory every day and keep your spirit alive through the love you gave so freely. Until we meet again... I miss you more than words can say."