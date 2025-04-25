Mom Plunges To Her Death In Front Of Her Three Horrified Kids While At State Reserve

A Massachusetts mom sadly plunged to her death in front of her three horrified kids. The tragedy happened while the family was on a hike at a state reserve.

49-year-old mom Carolyn Sanger was hiking the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation with her family. That's when she sadly lost her footing and took a fatal plunge. She fell between 50 to 75 feet below.

"We believe it was simply a loss of footing and a trip," family friend Tim Paoli told Boston 25. "That particular part of the trail, my understanding is it's a scarier part of the trail. We don't believe she was on her phone or anything like that."

Some off-duty medical professionals were also hiking at the reserve. They tried to save the mom, but first responders pronounced her dead while at the scene. Following her passing, a family friend launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for her family.

Mom Takes Fatal Plunge

"For those that knew Carrie, know that she was a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids," a family friend said in a GoFundMe post. "She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. She passed too early- but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved."

They continued, "Mike is a quite the opposite of Carrie! Where she was the outgoing extrovert, Mike prefers living a quiet but very proud life. He has a circle of close friends who he considers family and navigating this time will be particularly difficult. Asking for help is never easy-accepting help and needing help for a reason like this is even harder. Carrie recently left her lifetime career as an Oncology nurse to pursue her passion for wellness. She purchased a building in town, renovated it with her own two hands and opened Balanced Body in Topsfield. Funds from this will go directly to helping the family navigate these uncertain financial times. From the bottom of our hearts on behalf of the Sanger Family, thank you."

The mom had been an oncology nurse and owner of a wellness business. Her husband, who she had been married to her 20 years, remembered her fondly.

"She's an amazing, amazing human," her husband, Michael Sanger, told WCVB. "She was the brightness and the light on a dark day for a lot of people."