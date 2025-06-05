Hungry Elephant Causes Chaos As It Storms Into A Grocery Store In Thailand

While I love elephants and hope to one day see one up close, I never anticipate meeting one at the grocery store. However, for one shop owner in Thailand, that is exactly what happened. The elephant, Plai Biang Lek, decided he was hungry and wanted himself a little snacky snack. So, the bold elephant decided to storm into a grocery store and help himself to all of the treats.

Hungry Elephant Storms Into Grocery Store in Thailand

Apparently, this is not Plai Biang Lek's first rodeo. People Magazine shares that "he is known in his Thai neighborhood for raiding homes' food stashes." Now, he decided to upgrade and hit the grocery store. A video shared on Instagram by the Associated Press shows the gentle giant as it enters the store. It seems like he had his eyes on the sweet rice crackers, can't say I blame him.

The store owner begins to holler at the elephant, in an attempt to scare it off. However, they wanted the elephant to leave peacefully. If you spook it too much, it may accidentally cause damage to the store. When speaking to CNN, the shop owner admitted that business had been slow that day. Then, around 2 p.m., the elephant began to saunter up to the grocery store. I guess he noticed it wasn't busy, so no one would mind him stopping in for a sweet treat, haha.

The Damage

People Magazine shared that "Plai Biang Lek allegedly "calmly" devoured nine bags of the sweet rice crackers, several bananas, and at least one sandwich. The elephant racked up an estimated bill of 800 baht, equal to around $25. " Poor hungry guy. I must admit that I was impressed by two things: first, how the elephant managed to get in and out of the shop without causing significant damage. He stood calmly while he munched, and then, when it was time for him to leave, he carefully backed himself out.

Second, the shop owner's calm and confident demeanor. At one point in the video they say, "You'll have to hit him on the butt." I don't know about you, but spanking an elephant's bottom is probably on my list of top 10 things I never want to try. The fact that that was even a remote possibility showed how calm and confident they were during this whole situation.

The Internet Reacts

There were varied reactions to the video of an elephant enjoying itself in a grocery store in Thailand. Most people were impressed with the gentle giant like me, noting how he caused minimal damage and was kind. Others took the opportunity to make some pretty punny jokes. Others were saddened by the encounter, claiming the poor creature only had to resort to this due to habitat loss. Honestly, I agree with them all. Here are some of the comments left underneath the video.

Impressed Comments:

"lol the way it backed out gently... I love elephants."

"Impressed with how little damage he caused."

"A gentle giant, even careful as it backs out."

Punny And Funny Comments:

"They'd love Costco."

"Not the elephant in the room fr!!!"

""? hello boss? So, it's just that I don't know where to start."

"Insurance company: a WHAT entered the store?"

Saddened Or Concerned Comments:

"Poor thing ?"

"Too much habit destruction. Poor thing."

"He's hungry, poor friend ?."