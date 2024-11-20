Two Surprising Hygiene Products You Need In Your Survival Kit

While I hope you never need to pack a survival kit in your life, it never hurts to be prepared. People often make the mistake of thinking they need the most high-tech or fancy items for an effective survival kit. That is not the truth. While some of those items may be the best option, you can easily make do with many common household objects. Here are two surprising hygiene products you want in your survival kit. I promise you, they are not what you expect.

Surprising Hygiene Products You Need In Your Survival Kit

When I say hygiene product I guarantee your mind jumps to something you would use in the shower. A bar of soap, shampoo, maybe even a toothbrush. Hey, some people brush their teeth in the shower! However, none of those are they hygiene products you need in your survival kit. Instead, these products focus on a different type of hygiene. The two hygiene products in your survival kit should be condoms and tampons.

Why Condoms?

I know what you're thinking. Why on earth would I need condoms to survive in the wilderness? No, my mind is not in the gutter, this hygiene product serves more than just one purpose. For example, did you know that condoms can be used as an effective tourniquet? That could mean the difference between life and death if you are wounded.

Additionally, you can use a condom to collect and store water. You cannot survive without water for more than three days so having a way to collect and store it is essential for survival. However if the thought of drinking water out of a condom bothers you, you can also use a garbage bag for this. Finally, condoms can be used as part of a slingshot for hunting. You see? Common hygiene products in your survival kit and some out-of-the-box thinking can make a world of difference.

Why Tampons?

Now stay with me. If I convinced you on condoms I am sure I can convince you on tampons. Apart from potentially assisting with a woman's menstrual cycle, there are other benefits of this hygiene product. For example, tampons work great as tinder for a fire. If you are having a hard time getting it to catch try shredding up a tampon and throwing that in there. Fire is essential to your survival so anything that can help in that department is great.

Additionally, tampons can help stop bleeding. Yes I mean for more than menstrual cycles. Turns out the movie 'She's The Man' had it right. Tampons can be an effective way to stop a nosebleed. While a nosebleed may seem like no big deal, any inconvenience in the wild seems much larger than it would at home. You can also use tampons to help stop the bleeding of other wounds if you get injured as well.

So, hopefully I have convinced you why these two particular hygiene products should be in your survival kit. Odd as they may seem, they prove to be quite beneficial.