Two Sisters Have Been Missing For A Week, Authorities Are Searching Icy River For Their Remains

Authorities are searching for two missing sisters, who have been gone for a week. They disappeared after walking near the River Dee in Aberdeen, Scotland.

32-year-old sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who are two parts of a set of triplets, disappeared on January 7. According to the BBC, eyewitnesses last saw the sisters near the river.

"Specialist resources, including the police helicopter, dog branch, and the marine unit, along with emergency service partners, have been assisting in the searches," police said updated appeal. "Police will remain at the scene while further searches. Including the coast towards the Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour, and towards Duthie Park, are carried out."

Two Sister Missing

They said that the River Dee "remains the focus of searches as there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area." Considering it's been nearly a week, if they did go into the drink, then it's likely a recovery mission. At this point, the river is icy. After crossing Victoria Bridge near the river, the two sisters "turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee. Heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club."

Right now, authorities are examining security footage for any possible leads on the women.

"CCTV footage from the area where Eliza and Henrietta were last seen is also being examined, with door-to-door [inquiries] being carried out, as well as speaking to local businesses," the release continued. "Eliza and Henrietta are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair."

Meanwhile, local chief inspector, Darren Bruce, said, "Eliza and Henrietta's family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them... We are seriously concerned about them. And have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry. The focus of our search remains the River Dee. And I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?"

He urged anyone with any information to step forward as they continue to look for the sister.

"I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025. And contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation," the officer added.