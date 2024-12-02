Body Of 7-Year-Old Found In River After He Went Missing

In a tragic series of events, authorities found the body of a 7-year-old missing boy Jacob Baer. He had gone missing while playing outside in Wisconsin. His parents "lost sight of him."

In a Facebook post, the Two Rivers Police Department said they conducted an "immediate search" for Jacob. The 7-year-old had autism. Authorities searched throughout the evening, even sending a Missing and Endangered Alert plus local alert. Captain Andrew Raatz released, "Search efforts located several items belonging to Jacob and they were recovered from the water last night."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identified "a possible location, in five to six feet of water, for what was believed to be Jacob" in the West Twin River.

Missing 7-Year-Old Found

Search and rescue later found a body. They confirmed in a statement, "A body was recovered from that location and positively identified as Jacob Baer." They mourned the loss of the 7-year-old, writing, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jacob Baer."

Following the discovery of the 7-year-old, they thanked all those involved. It included 'Two Rivers Fire Dept, Town of Two Rivers Fire Dept, Two Rivers Parks and Recreation Dept, Two Rivers Dept of Public Works, Manitowoc PD, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Mishicot PD, Brillion PD, Green Bay PD, De Pere PD, Manitowoc County Dispatch, Manitowoc County Emergency Management, Manitowoc County Coroner's Office, Manitowoc County District Attorney's Office, Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), WI Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue, Brown County Sheriff's Office, WI State Patrol, the US Coast Guard, WI Army National Guard and Kwik Trip'.

They continued, "This tragic event is a reminder of how dangerous the ice can be on our waterways, especially this time of year when it is very thin. Please stay off the ice and keep your children safe by monitoring them closely when around any waterway. We also ask that you respect the family's right to privacy. This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time."