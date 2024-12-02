Tragic New Details In Case Of Oregon Hiker Who Went Missing With Two Dogs

In a tragic twist to an Oregon hiker who went missing with her two dogs, authorities have discovered her remains. Additionally, they also arrested her husband for her mother.

Authorities confirmed they found the body of Oregon hiker Susan Lane-Fournier, who went missing on November 22. Her friend found her near the highway. They ended up arresting her husband Michel Fournier for second-degree murder.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, they also found the Oregon hiker's two dogs dead as well. Susan went missing after filing for divorce from Michel. She was last seen walking her two dogs. Search and rescue launched an effort to find the Oregon hiker in the Green Canyon Way Trail area after finding her truck.

James Evan, who found the missing Oregon hiker, described coming across his friend.

Oregon Hiker Found Dead

He said, "I went down the path, maybe 20 yards. I've seen some tarp — I thought it was trash. I bent over to pick up the tarp. And as I bent over and came up, I seen a pair of boots connected to a leg. I directly dropped the tarp, backed up, gathered myself together, turned around and went to the lodge and had the office call 911 immediately. It was pretty heartbreaking."

After the disappearance, friends and neighbors came forward with details about her marriage, saying that she was fearful for her life.