Two Oregon Men Die After Going Searching For Sasquatch

The search for Sasquatch, a mythical creature also called Bigfoot, ended with a real-life tragedy after two Oregon men died. The duo decided to go search for the legendary creature in a Washington forest.

However, the two went missing while searching for Sasquatch. Sadly, the search ended with their deaths. The two went searching for the mythical creature on December 24 in eastern Skamania County. On a Facebook post, the Skamania County Sheriff's Office confirmed the tragedy.

Police confirmed that the two's families "reported the subjects missing and endangered." Police located the "the associated vehicle with the missing/endangered subjects" by using license plate readers. For more than three days, "volunteer search and rescue personnel, including canine, drone and ground searching teams" searched for the two.

Sasquatch Hunters Die

The Coast Guard also got involved. Sadly, they located the two deceased in "in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest." I know what you might be thinking. And no, their deaths aren't related to Sasquatch. Instead, the two ended up succumbing to the elements and appeared to be ill-prepared for their venture into the outdoors.

"Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," they added. It's a sad time for both of their families. Searches for Sasquatch have continued for years with sightings popping up over the years. So far, no one has been able to prove that Big Foot actually exists.

However, that hasn't stopped people from hoping to be the first to have concrete proof. Generally, these have been light-hearted affairs. But in this case, things took a dark turn for those two Sasquatch hunters. The Skamania County Sheriff's Office thanked "the exceptional volunteers who sacrificed time away from their families during Christmas to assist our agency with this mission."

"These phenomenal volunteers also fought through freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall and heavily wooded terrain," the department continued. "Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones."

Meanwhile, authorities also expressed "deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the loved ones lost in this tragic incident."