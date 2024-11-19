Couple Believes Creepy Photo Showed That Bigfoot Was Stalking Them In Woods

A couple has shared a startling photo from their trip to West Virginia in March, and it has made its rounds on the internet.

According to Daily Mail, Dutty Springfield is a student at Purdue University. Springfield visited Panther State Forest with her boyfriend last match. The forest sits in beautiful West Virginia, and is known as a bit of a hot spot for rumored Bigfoot sightings.

The couple's trip fairly uneventful in the moment. The trouble only started once Springfield went to have her camera film developed after returning home from the vacation. In one of the developed images, Springfield noticed something that looked like a human hand wrapped around a 4 foot pillar, which sat off the trail.

Springfield quickly took to Reddit to ask users what they thought of the photo. The original post from Springfield, asked if she and her boyfriend "were bugging," in thinking that a hand was seemingly wrapped around the large pillar.

Reddit users quickly came to support Springfield. Commenters said they were both terrified and intrigued. Likewise, some said that the image did appear to show a hand, or at least, a shadow of one.

Making the story all the juicier is history of Bigfoot sightings in the area. Apparently, the West Virginian mountains are thought to play host to many "cryptids," such as Bigfoot.

West Virginia itself is quite the hub for Bigfoot fanatics. The state is home to a Bigfoot Museum. Moreover, West Virginia also hosts a Bigfoot Festival each year. according to the NPR, that festival, which saw 20,000 visitors in 2024, sits in a town of only 840 full-time residents.

Regardless if this particular photo caught a sneaky Bigfoot or not, it has caused some serious discourse online. Importantly, Springfield's boyfriend had taken a photo of the pillar in the days prior to the now infamous image. That earlier photo showed no signs of a hand or a shadow of a hand.

The whole story draws plenty of public attention. Perhaps, next year's Bigfoot Festival will see even more visitors after such a photo makes its rounds.