Bigfoot "Screams" In Connecticut Have Locals Edge In Scary Encounter

Bigfoot may be camera shy, but he makes himself known from time to time. It turns out that the mythical folklore creature is a bit of a bad neighbor. In fact, he has locals in Connecticut on edge after screaming in the middle of the night.

A recent report by The Bigfoot Field Research Organization showed a scary encounter in Fairfield County. Apparently, Bigfoot started "screaming/long-duration whooping." It got so loud that local dogs started barking in response. But it had the opposite effect on the owls, shutting them up.

"This voice had quite a bit of 'power' behind it and I could tell that it was carried over distance. I would 'rough' guesstimate at least two clicks [1.25 miles] from my coords," the anonymous witness said in the report.

Far from just a short burst of energy, Bigfoot's howls reportedly last up to 10 minutes. It would scream for 10 seconds at a time, pause to catch some air, and then repeat.

Bigfoot Screaming

"All the dogs in the area started barking at once when the vocalizations ended. Normally there are many owls in the area and when I had gone outside previously I could hear them," the witness stated. They said the noise didn't sound like any animals they knew. "When I had noticed the vocalizations had ended it was probably a good ten minutes before I could hear the owls again."

The incident occurred in a known area for Bigfoot spotting.

"My first thought was this is either a person or a bigfoot. I did a quick checklist in my head and ruled out person," the witness said. "It was solid black from head to toe with no color differences. It was also too large to be a person. I had a size comparison with the deer ran just past it. The black figure was about 2 and a half times the height of the deer torso. It must have been between 8 and 10 feet tall."

It remains a strange unidentified sound.

"I contacted the witness to make sure the person was real and whether more of the sounds were heard at the location," BFRO investigator and founder Matthew Monekymaker said. "He heard a loud howling sound that is distinct from other animals, but consistent with a bigfoot. It happened in an area with a history of sightings extending back decades. The area has the main ingredient present at other sighting locations: An abundance of deer in the area."