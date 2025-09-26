Two More Hunters And Their Dogs Have Died From Lightning

In a strange bit of coincidence, two hunters are dead after being struck by lightning. If this story sounds familiar, it's because we wrote about something very similar earlier this week.

But authorities believe two more hunters have become victims of lightning. Authorities discovered the Florida hunters and their dogs deceased. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said they began searching for the men after they didn't return home from a hunt. Authorities quickly found their vehicle parked nearby and began searching for the two.

Sadly, they later located the two hunters near a canal. Authorities believe that lightning played a role in their deaths.

Hunters Die From Lightning

"Our area gets more lightning than just about anywhere else in the country, especially in the summer. If you can hear thunder, that means lightning is close enough to strike, even if the sky doesn't look too bad yet," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "It is essential to pay attention and plan ahead when storms approach."

Authorities advise not to go outside if you notice storms coming. You should seek shelter. This comes after hunters, Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, died in Colorado. Authorities confirmed they died from lightning. Conejos County Coroner Richard Martin confirmed the cause of death

"They had a little bit of burnt marks like if you would take a match and strike it and then wait 'til it's about out and then touch it to your arm, there was just a couple of little marks like that," Martin said. They also had "a little bit of singed hair, but not very much."

Martin also said, "I'm telling you, that's what it was."

Andrew Porter's aunt, Lynne Runkle, confirmed their sad passing.

"It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update. Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased," Runkle wrote.

Authorities said, "This collaborative effort reflects the strength of our community and the unwavering dedication to every volunteer and agency involved."