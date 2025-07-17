1 Dead And 13 Injured After Lightning Strikes An Archery Range In New Jersey

Lightning recently struck an outdoor archery range in New Jersey ending in tragedy. One person died and 13 people were injured in Jackson Township on July 16.

According to NBC News, the lightning struck and killed a 61-year-old man. He had been an instructor for the Black Knight Bowbenders. Additionally, 13 more people suffered injuries from the lightning strike. Following the electrical event, several people suffered injuries. One person needed CPR after being struck, according to Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz.

Club member Gene Grodzki described the immediate aftermath.

Lightning Strikes Archery Range

"It was insanely loud, and the Earth... like the Earth exploded and it was dirt flying, flying everywhere," Grodzki told ABC 7. "When it hit and I turned around, it was at least seven, maybe eight people on the ground flat."

Kunz also said that one person lost consciousness and later regained consciousness. The police chief said that two people needed the defibrillator after the lightning strike as well.

Additionally, a troop of Boy Scouts was among those involved in the incident. They were at the archery range when the bolt struck. Fortunately, it appears they suffered no fatal injuries. However, Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina confirmed that one member of the troop needed CPR but survived.

The troop was transported to the hospital via ambulances to be checked out. Injuries across the 13 victims ranged from electrical burns to feelings of not being well. In total, four children and three adults needed to go to the hospital.

Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina mourned the loss of life and shared thoughts and prayers.

"This is such a tragedy," Reina told the outlet. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and all those injured tonight. It's difficult to understand what happened."

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey confirmed he was aware of the tragic incident as well.

He wrote, "I have been briefed on a lightning strike tonight at an outdoor archery range in Jackson. At this time, we have at least one fatality and multiple injuries. All injured have been transported by first responders. Please pray for everyone involved in this tragic incident."