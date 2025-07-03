19-Year-Old Struck By Lightning While In Alabama Home Thanks To Simple Mistake

A 19-year-old Alabama teen was struck by lightning while in her home. She was injured thanks to a simple mistake many of us probably would have made.
19-year-old Lisa Henderson was at home in Russellville, weathering a storm. She was on her phone, which was plugged up via a charger. Unfortunately, lightning struck and traveled through the outlet up into the phone charger and into the phone.
"As I was watching a video, that's when something struck," she told Times Daily. "After that I heard a loud pop. After the loud pop all I heard was ringing in my ears."
Lightning Strikes Teen
The teen said her hand went numb as the lightning shot up her arm and into her shoulder.
"She was bawling her eyes off," her fiancé, Conner Welborn, said. "She had thrown the phone on the bed."
The couple ended up calling 911. It turns out that it wasn't even her first time of getting struck by lightning.
"I don't remember walking from the back to the front of the house," she said. "I just remember standing by the door. While I was still crying and the lightning striking. I was still terrified of it. I was sitting there just looking around and hearing the ambulance. All I know is I was in pain. It hurt, and I didn't know what was going on."
The Alabama teen is thankful she tossed her phone when the lightning struck the second time.
"Luckily, I tossed my phone out of my hand, because it could have been worse than it was," she said. "You know how it feels when you're brushing with an electric toothbrush, that kind of vibration that is in your hand? It was kind of like that but stinging. The back part of my shoulder blade hurt worse than the rest of me."
The Alabama teen is trying to look on the bright side of things.
"In a situation like that I find it funny because I tend to have bad luck," she said. "I fell through my apartment floor before. I fell onto this woman's couch. She looked at me. I looked at her. She led me out of the apartment."