19-Year-Old Struck By Lightning While In Alabama Home Thanks To Simple Mistake

A 19-year-old Alabama teen was struck by lightning while in her home. She was injured thanks to a simple mistake many of us probably would have made.

19-year-old Lisa Henderson was at home in Russellville, weathering a storm. She was on her phone, which was plugged up via a charger. Unfortunately, lightning struck and traveled through the outlet up into the phone charger and into the phone.

"As I was watching a video, that's when something struck," she told Times Daily. "After that I heard a loud pop. After the loud pop all I heard was ringing in my ears."

Lightning Strikes Teen

The teen said her hand went numb as the lightning shot up her arm and into her shoulder.