The two men who had been reporting missing in Adams County have been found. However, it is not in the way many had hoped. The two men were found dead after going missing while duck hunting.

Two Men Found Dead After Going Missing While Hunting

Rock Dwayne Bass, 61, and Gary Thomas Myers, 69, had gone off duck hunting together and were expected to return home by 5 p.m. that same day. However, 5 p.m. came and went and neither of the men returned home. Once authorities were notified of their disappearance a thorough search ensued.

The search consisted of both air and ground support. With teams on the ground searching the area the men had been hunting and helicopters providing aerial views as well. Eventually, the two men were found dead near Sprague Lake. They were found on Saturday around 11:45 p.m, just hours after they were supposed to have returned home.

So far, the sheriff's office has not provided any insight on to how the two men might have died. Additionally, no further details were given on how the bodies were discovered.

How To Stay Safe While Hunting

After two men were found dead, some people are spooked. Hunting can be tricky business. After all you are operating dangerous weapons and you are heading out into the wilderness. If you are not careful, mistakes can be made. Here are some basic tips to help keep you safe while you are out hunting.