Man Hikes Over An Hour To Rescue Helicopter After Getting Mauled By A Bear in Glacier National Park

In a feat of endurance and survival, a man ended up hiking for over an hour to get help after a bear savagely mauled him in Glacier National Park.

Authorities announced they're closing a section of the park's Highline Trail following the attack. In a press release, officials say a 35-year-old man was hiking near the park's Grinnell Glacier Overlook trailhead. That's when he encountered a bear. The animal ended up mauling him.

"The injured visitor hiked to Granite Park Chalet with assistance from rangers and other hikers where he was met by Two Bear Air and flown to the Apgar horse corrals, then transported by Three Rivers ambulance to the hospital in Whitefish, [Mont.]," the NPS wrote.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The only problem? The man headed to hike over a mile from where the attack took place to Granite Park Chalet. From there, a helicopter flew him to a hospital. Fortunately, he did not have any life-threatening injuries. Officials are investigating the attack to determine more about the creature. The NPS is encouraging visitors to practice safety.

Bear Safety

"Hikers are highly encouraged to hike in groups, make noise when hiking, and have bear spray accessible and know how to use it," the park service wrote in its press release.

It's far from the only bear attack this year. Earlier this week, a 12-year-old saved his father when a black bear ended up attacking them while they were hunting. For his efforts. his father called him a hero. Ryan Beierman praised his son.

"He was in a stance like a cat about to pounce,'' Beierman told the Star Tribune. "The next thing I know he was on me. He charged and knocked me down. Owen was a hero. He shot that bear and killed it on top of me."

Meanwhile, two grizzlies attacked a man in Grand Teton National Park earlier this year.

"Based on initial reports from the injured visitor and preliminary information conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of the site, law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor," the park service said in a statement at time.