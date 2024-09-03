Grizzly Bear Attacks Hunter In Idaho Surprise Encounter

The hunter has become the hunted. Sorry, it's an old pun, but a tale like this just keeps happening. An unexpecting hunter went into the woods in Idaho when they encountered a grizzly bear. The surprise encounter left them with a pretty nasty bite and probably plenty of trauma about the great outdoors.

According to officials, the bear attack happened on Sunday in Island Park near Yellowstone National Park. The hunter was out in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest hunting elk with his friend. Unfortunately for the pair of hunters, elk was not on the menu. In fact, they ended up on the food chain when they encountered a grizzly bear.

I'm not sure exactly how they stumbled across the animal. But I like to imagine that it was a surprise bear jumpscare. "During the surprise encounter, one of the hunters was knocked down and bitten by the bear," Idaho Fish and Game said. "Both men were able to utilize their sidearms to shoot the bear, deterring the attack and killing the bear."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Hunters Fight Off Grizzly Bear

The fact they killed the bear with their hands guns is a testament to their wills to survive. Fortunately, they managed to get help and treatment. "The hunters were able to call 911 and the injured individual was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," the agency added.

Officials said the "hunters acted in self-defense during a surprise encounter with the bear from a very close distance."

"I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter," Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said in a statement. "I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced."

Officials warn against bears in the region. They strongly urge having bear spray if you're going outdoors. It's always better to be safe than sorry when you're dealing with a grizzly bear.