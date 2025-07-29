Two-Legged Chihuahua Saves Owner From Widow Maker Heart Attack

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. A two-legged chihuahua is being praised as the ultimate good boy for saving his owner's life. He helped his owner realize he was having a widowmaker heart attack.

63-year-old Andrew Kuzyk opened up about the incident. He said that his chihuahua Champ began acting weird. The dog would hug his chest and start whining. Shortly after, he then began feeling chest pain as well. The combo of the two freaked out Andrew and his wife Pamela enough to call for emergency services.

He was rushed to the emergency room for emergency surgery in Atlanta. Things got so dire that his heart stopped beating twice during surgery. However, Andrew survived, and it's likely thanks to the chihuahua. In an interview with WSBTV, Andrew explained that doctors found his major artery in his heart was blocked. This is often considered a widow maker due to its deadliness.

"I was just watching TV when Champ came up to me," Kuzyk recalled. "He hugged my chest right about where my heart is and made a whine I've never heard him utter before."

Chihuahua Saves Owner

He praised Champ for saving his life. He said, "I know for sure I wouldn't be here without Champ."

Andrew also praised God.

"I do believe God put this dog next to me. And near me because of things I've had to overcome. God had a reason for that," he told the outlet.

The chihuahua is one of 5 rescue chihuahuas that Andrew has.

"I have a soft spot in my heart for dogs who have been abandoned, especially chihuahuas, even though they get a bad rap because of their barking," he said.

"Champ has been such a messenger for helping me deal with diseases and these issues that I can't even put words on how much he means to me," Kuzyk also said. "I love him with all my heart. He's just incredible. Whenever people see him, they immediately fall in love with him."