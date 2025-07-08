How A Tiny Chihuahua Saved A Hiker's Life After He Became Stuck In Glacier Crevasse

It turns out that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. How else do you explain how a tiny Chihuahua managed to save its owner from a grisly fate? The hiker had gone hiking on a glacier when he became trapped in a glacier crevasse.

Fortunately, he had brought along his Chihuahua on the trip. The hiker had been trying to hike across the Fee Glacier in southern Switzerland. He had only his tiny dog for company. Unfortunately for the hiker, his situation quickly turned dangerous. According to the rescue service Air Zermatt, the hiker was walking on a snow bridge when it collapsed. He fell into a crevasse in the glacier and became stuck. The hiker plummeted more than 26 feet and became wedged in the hole below.

However, his Chihuahua didn't make the plunge itself. The dog proved why it was man's best friend by refusing to run off and abandon its owner. Meanwhile, the hiker had a walkie-talkie. He managed to call someone nearby for help. Howeve, they failed to locate the man thanks to the surface area of the glacier.

Chihuahua Saves Owner

Air Zermatt went out to look for the missing hiker. They were also having trouble locating the man as well. But fortunately, his dog helped crews find him. Rescuers just followed the barking of the dog to the man's location.

"One of the rescue specialists spotted a small movement on a rock: the Chihuahua! Right next to it was the collapsed hole through which the man had fallen into the crevasse," read Air Zermatt's announcement. "Thanks to the dog's behavior, the crew was able to locate the exact site of the accident."

Now, the tiny dog is being praised for its heroics. The dog refused to abandon its owner through the entire ordeal. It stayed in the area and helped lead rescuers to his location. They then took both to the hospital.

"It is fair to say that his behaviour contributed significantly to the successful rescue," Air Zermatt said. "The dog is a four-legged hero who may have saved his master's life in a life-threatening situation."