Two Children Contract Rare Parasite Commonly Found In Raccoon Feces In California

Two children have contracted a rare parasitic infection commonly found in both raccoon feces and also occasionally in dogs as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the two test positive in 2024.

It was a 14-year-old boy and a 15-month-old boy.

The parasitic infection is caused by Baylisascaris procyonis roundworm. The roundworm commonly lives in raccoon feces. It can cause neurological symptoms such as lethargy and behavioral changes in those infected. Through raccoon feces, raccoons can "shed millions of roundworm eggs in their feces every day."

So how rare was this infection? Only 35 cases have been reported in the U.S. in people. The teen boy, who is autistic, suffered lesions in his brain and "a live parasitic nematode" in his eye.

Rare Raccoon Parasite

Meanwhile, the toddler found "diffuse white matter abnormalities" in his brain. They also discovered a "live parasitic nematode" in his eye. Ultimately, doctors treated both using paramedic worms medicine, albendazole and also anti-inflammatory corticosteroids. Authorities found a raccoon waste area on the rooftop of the teenager's home. This likely caused the feces to fall into the soil.

Authorities believe the teen, who has autism, consumed the contaminated soil. It's unknown how the toddler became infected in his case.

"Given the severity of disease in humans, the high prevalence of B. procyonis infection in raccoons, and the proximity of raccoons to humans and pets, B. procyonis is a substantial public health concern," the CDC said.

"To prevent infection, the public should avoid contact with raccoons and their feces, not keep raccoons as pets, ensure that children or persons with developmental disabilities do not place contaminated objects or fingers into their mouths, practice good hand hygiene after outdoor activities and safely remove raccoon latrines on properties, paying special attention to flat surfaces such as rooftops, decks, tree stumps, or unsealed attics and other areas where raccoons prefer to defecate," they continued.

The infection can spread from raccoon feces to dogs as well. That's why it's recommended keeping vet appointments and treating pets for parasites.