Patti LuPone Devastated After Raccoons Attack Killed Her Entire Flock Of Chickens Except For 3

Let's pour one out for actor and singer Patti LuPone. She recently detailed losing her chickens to a horrifying attack by raccoons.

Speaking with The New Yorker, LuPone revealed that raccoons attacked and killed all their chickens at her Connecticut farm. The animals killed the entire flock except for three.

"It was horrific," LuPone said. "There was blood and feathers and guts all over the place when my husband heard me screaming. He came down in this Victoria's Secret underwear, barefoot. We looked in the hen hut, and there was the raccoon, basically looking at us, going, 'I ain't finished.' "

But it turns out that LuPone isn't the only one affected by raccoons. One just has to look to Reddit to find similar horror stories of the vermin killing chickens.

Raccoons Kill Chickens

One person recounted, "I caught A baby raccoon trying to get in my coop last Christmas. I immediately said nope that's not going to happen and picked up a broom and started making a lot of noise banging on the coop. The noise did not faze the raccoon so I started poking it with the broom handle. I kept poking it until it got annoyed. And then jumped down. I then chased it out of the yard. I haven't seen it back since then. Stay away from my girls."

Another wrote, "A raccoon just killed my neighbor's entire flock, and my favorite chicken has disappeared. I'm devastated and in shock, but grateful the rest of my flock survived. They will kill your chickens. I can now legally trap raccoons since they have killed my livestock and you bet I'm going to."

Yet another described the chaotic scene they found. They wrote, "Raccoons murder chickens for fun. They will eat a couple and simply murder the rest because they are agents of chaos and destruction. I had an automated door on metal tracks. The raccoons came during the day and bent the metal tracks, then came back at night when the door couldn't close anymore. They murdered 14 hens, a few babies, and the rooster. Ate only 3 of them and left the bodies all over the coop. Do not underestimate them. They are smart and vicious. Just consider yourself lucky they didn't kill everyone yet."