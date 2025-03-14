One Day I Hope Someone Mourns Me The Way This Reality Star Grieved The Loss Of Her Beloved Chickens

The chickens have gone home to roost. Everyone and everything dies. But I suppose it is the legacy that we leave behind, my dear reader. I just hope when my time comes — one day when I'm 900 years old — that someone mourns me with the same love and tenderness that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown does her chickens.

Taking to social media, the reality star shared that one of her chickens died. Most wouldn't be bothered to post the news. After all, to many chickens, they seem indistinguishable from one another. But that's not true of Brown and her daughter Madison Brush. To them, the loss of the bird mattered.

"So yesterday, we discovered that we lost a chicken to a hawk," the Sister Wives star announced via an Instagram Reel. "They don't have names — because I know better — and so do they."

Apparently the fowl was an adventurer and liked to wander around.

Chickens Home To Roost

"They're pretty, they're really well taken care of," Janelle continued. "They're well protected. There's these trees that keep the aerial predators out, but this one loves to get out — or did love to get out — and wander in the backyard."

She said that she found the dead bird on Wednesday morning. It made her sad. She said, "I'm just kind of sad. I'm like, 'Okay, so this is the reality of my life now, keeping animals.' "

"I know everybody has been so surprised that [Madison's family] haven't lost more chickens than they have, because chickens are susceptible to the predators. But a hawk got her. Yeah, it's just kind of like, 'Okay, this is my life now. This is my life.' You love them, you take care of them, but sometimes those things happen," she said. "So, welcome to agriculture Janelle."

So life moves on but the memories stay. Good bye little bird. Madison is one of six children that Janelle shared with Kody Brown. The family has dealt with loss in recent years. In March 2024, Janelle's son Garrison died at 25. His shocking death devastated Janelle who understandably is still reeling in grief.

On the anniversary of his death, she wrote, "I stay busy but in EVERY quiet moment you are first and foremost in my thoughts. It's been a year baby. We miss you so much. I miss you so much. I encourage everyone reading this to consider making a donation to your local animal shelter, rescue, or humane society. This cause was close to Garrison's heart—he adopted all three of his cats from shelters."